Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CHRA opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 759,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,975 shares of company stock valued at $481,658. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

