Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 48.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.40. 10,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,483. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

