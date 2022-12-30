Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,624,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $102.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

