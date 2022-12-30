Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.35. 4,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,743. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

