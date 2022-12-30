Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.04. 36,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

