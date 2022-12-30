Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.04. 36,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.