Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 22.39%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 116.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

