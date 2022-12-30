Chia (XCH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $168.44 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Chia has a market capitalization of $168.44 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.73 or 0.00167708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,073,429 coins and its circulating supply is 6,073,627 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

