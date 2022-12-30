Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.54 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $621.81 million and $75.54 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,244 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

