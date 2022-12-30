Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.35% of Cimpress worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,521 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $27.24 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $491,708.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,940.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

