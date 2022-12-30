Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,992.00

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,992 ($36.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,285 ($39.65). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,250 ($39.22), with a volume of 33,281 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,960.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,993.61. The company has a market capitalization of £990.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

About Clarkson

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,691 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £107,640 ($129,905.87).

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.