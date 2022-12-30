CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Trading Down 2.6%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 8,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 402,162 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

