ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:CTR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,121. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
