ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Up 394.4% in December

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,500 shares, an increase of 394.4% from the November 30th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,125. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

