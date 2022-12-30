Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

