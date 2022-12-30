Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 125,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,135,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark cut their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

