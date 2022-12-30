Coin98 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.73 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.01497910 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008055 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017823 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.01729020 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

