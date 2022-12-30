Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $1,170.29 on Top Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,170.29 or 0.07076857 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $750.85 million and $8.51 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05159256 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00461781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.20 or 0.29549248 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

