Comparing CAE (NYSE:CAE) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CAE and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 1 4 0 2.80 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.92%. NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.42%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than CAE.

This table compares CAE and NeoVolta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.69 billion 2.29 $113.05 million $0.31 62.39 NeoVolta $4.82 million 19.01 N/A N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.42% 5.60% 2.40% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CAE beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

