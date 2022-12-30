Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skillz and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 2 3 1 0 1.83 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 837.24%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

33.3% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 0.56 -$181.38 million ($0.96) -0.54 RESAAS Services $450,000.00 21.74 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -115.00% -51.24% -30.18% RESAAS Services -470.63% N/A -355.19%

Summary

Skillz beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. It serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

