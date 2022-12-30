Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 304,760 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPX. Raymond James upped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.