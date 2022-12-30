Compound Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $30.47 or 0.00184174 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $221.40 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00111111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063979 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040860 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.45123224 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $13,254,611.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

