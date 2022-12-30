Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.13. Confluent shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 1,273 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Confluent last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

