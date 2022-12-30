Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 407.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.