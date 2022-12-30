Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

