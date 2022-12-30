Cosmos Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $101.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.33 or 0.00056377 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065476 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024537 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007676 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003587 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
