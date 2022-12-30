Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $22.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

