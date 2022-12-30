CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 93 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.8 %

ADBE opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.88 and a 200 day moving average of $351.52. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $578.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.