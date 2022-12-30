CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $147.86 and a 1-year high of $193.81.

