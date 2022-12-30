CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $309.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

