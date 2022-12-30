CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $80,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

