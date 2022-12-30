CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

