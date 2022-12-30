CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $553.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $675.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

