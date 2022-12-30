Creditcoin Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $97.49 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010667 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
