Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 107.3% in December

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the November 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.1 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock opened at 6.86 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of 3.80 and a 1 year high of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.56.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

