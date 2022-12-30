Critical Comparison: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) versus Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 2 1 0 1.57 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Earthworks Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $509.15 million 3.99 $34.30 million $0.89 10.85 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 24.29% 10.86% 6.71% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

