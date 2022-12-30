Critical Survey: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 6 6 0 2.38 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.8% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baxter International and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -16.12% 22.65% 5.88% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 2.02 $1.28 billion ($4.72) -10.83 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Summary

Baxter International beats Adynxx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International



Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Adynxx



Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

