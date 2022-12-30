Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,742.74

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,742.74 ($81.38) and traded as high as GBX 6,746 ($81.41). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,674 ($80.55), with a volume of 95,691 shares trading hands.

Croda International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,789.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,742.44. The company has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Croda International

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.