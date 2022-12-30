CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

CrowdGather Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

CrowdGather Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.