CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTO. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $413.65 million, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.