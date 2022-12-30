CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTO. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $413.65 million, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 860.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

