CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Shares Up 42%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVMF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($79.79) to €77.00 ($81.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €52.00 ($55.32) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

