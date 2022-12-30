Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 22,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,066,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

