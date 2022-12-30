Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $8,739,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 516.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

