Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,220 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

