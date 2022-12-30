Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.64. 1,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

