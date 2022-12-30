Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,985. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.