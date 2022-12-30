Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 34,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,327. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on M. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

