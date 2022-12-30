Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 6,735 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 5.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $188,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period.

XBI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,528. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

