Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up about 1.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 185.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 41.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 472,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of SPXL stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 94,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,473,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

