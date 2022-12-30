CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $8.40 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.85 or 0.02983188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.42 or 0.29505763 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00554675 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.