CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $4.41 during midday trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.